Jamie Carragher hilariously silences Micah Richards with Champions League jibe

Jamie Carragher was in fine spirits after Liverpool’s Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

While Liverpool have been struggling for form in the Premier League, the Reds secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate.

Nobody was happier with the result than former defender Jamie Carragher, who shared his theory why Liverpool will go all the way in Europe this season.

Carragher cited a number of signs that suggest the stars will align for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Champions League.

“There are a few omens,” Carragher started on CBS. “The last time Manchester City won the Premier League – and they’re going to win the Premier League again this season – was 2019. You do know who won the Champions League? Liverpool.

Carra on #LFC winning the #UCL: “I’ve just got a feeling.” Micah Richards: “What do you mean?” Carra: “You wouldn’t know, you’ve never won the Champions League.” 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/h51fcHTPQ3 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 11, 2021

“The last time Everton qualified for the Champions League and got in the top four, and there’s half a chance this season, was 2005 and the Champions League winners that season were…

“Messi and Ronaldo are both out of the Champions League. Do you know the last time they never made it out of the last 16? 2005!”

Carragher joked that Liverpool had scored more goals on neutral ground in Budapest than at Anfield and suggested that he simply had an inkling that the Reds would be winning the Champions League in Istanbul this season.

When fellow pundit Micah Richards cast doubt on Carragher’s gut feeling, the ex-Liverpool centre-half had a cutting reply that left the studio in stitches.

“It’s just something in your bones. You wouldn’t know. You’ve never won the Champions League,” Carragher said. “It’s just a feeling.”

Richards found the dig hilarious and knew he had no comeback, with the former Man City man conceding defeat.

“Touche! I’ll just go now shall I?” Richards laughed.

Read More About: Champions League, jamie carragher, Liverpool, micah richards