Jamie Carragher blasted for comments on Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has voiced his disagreement with Jamie Carragher’s recent comments on Ligue 1.

Carragher made headlines on Tuesday night by claiming that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar should not be playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Carragher, players of the quality of Mbappe and Neymar only play in France because of the money available at PSG, with the Liverpool legend insisting that “nobody can tell me the French league is a top league.”

Does Neymar's legacy at PSG hinge on the #UCL? @Carra23 doesn't hold back. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/3CznlcIR1Q — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 13, 2021

Carragher’s comments have been disputed by former Manchester City and West Ham winger Trevor Sinclair, who passionately argued that Mbappe is well within his rights to pursue a Champions League triumph with the biggest team in his native country.

Sinclair dismissed Carragher’s opinion and backed Mbappe to enjoy continued success in France before securing a move to a European giant if it takes his fancy.

“I’m 100 per cent not having that,” Sinclair told talkSPORT when asked about Carragher’s remarks.

“When you look at Mbappe, he’s won the Under-19 Euros with France, he’s won the World Cup with France, he’s played for Monaco and he’s got a move to the biggest club in France and wants to win the Champions League with them.

“Who is Jamie Carragher to say he shouldn’t be playing in Ligue 1? Of course he should!

“And once he’s achieved that maybe he’ll go on and experience a different league – La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga… who knows?

“But I can’t agree with that [from Carragher]. You cannot deny the boy – he wants to do it in the capital of France.”

Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer although the combination of Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival at the Parc des Princes and the fact that the club is still in the running to go all the way in the Champions League this season could play a role in deciding the future of the 22-year-old.

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World.

The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.

Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: jamie carragher, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, trevor sinclair