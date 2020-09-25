Jamie Carragher believes Man United are making mistake with Jadon Sancho

Jamie Carragher cannot get his head around Manchester United’s approach for Jadon Sancho.

As insiders have repeated for the better part of three months, Jadon Sancho remains United’s top target this summer and while whisperings of alternatives have emerged in recent weeks, supporters have their hearts set on the Borussia Dortmund winger.

It’s reported that United have tabled a final bid for Sancho – £75 million up front and £15 million in add-ons – but that still falls significantly short of Dortmund’s £108 million valuation of the 20-year-old.

United’s dithering with the Sancho saga has baffled Jamie Carragher, who makes the point that the Red Devils should have either committed to signing Sancho or moved on to avoid looking desperate.

“United’s hesitation in meeting Sancho’s valuation so far in this transfer window feels like it is an attempt to reverse the culture of overpaying,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“As fine a player as Sancho is, is he worth £108 million? And what impact would such a deal have on the game time of Mason Greenwood, who looks like the best young attacking talent in the country by some distance, scoring 17 goals last season?

“If United think Sancho is worth it, the deal should have been done already. What I cannot understand is if United do not think so, why haven’t they moved on? If the deal is not right, regardless of how much it upsets fans, walking away and buying an alternative target can be a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Carragher continued to accuse United of falling into the habit of thinking too much of the short term, rather than seeking the logical solutions for longevity at Old Trafford.

The Liverpool legend also suggested that the decision-makers at United have become too reactive of what rivals are doing and not behaving in the proactive manner that turned the club into the world’s biggest under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Carragher explained: “When United recruited Jose Mourinho, they were seduced by the idea of appointing a world-renowned coach rather than the right match for their club. Manchester City had just lured Pep Guardiola, so United wanted to respond with their own elite name despite obvious concerns as to whether Mourinho fit Old Trafford ideals.

“When that failed they installed a club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to successfully pacify fans and buy time. Solskjaer was given the job full time after the uplift of a good start. That was because the fans loved the idea, when the board knew he would never have been a candidate for the role at any other elite club.

“The same short-term principles have been applied to most of United’s transfers since 2013, with every coach able to calculate that when the pressure intensifies, the cheque book will open amid the clamour to ‘stop haggling and pay whatever it takes’.

“Look at the signing of Alexis Sanchez, which was more about the vanity of gazumping Manchester City than a shrewd, necessary purchase. City acted like the bigger, better club by saying no when the wages became ridiculous.”

Read More About: jadon sancho, jamie carragher, Manchester United, Premier League