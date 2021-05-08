Jamie Carragher explains why he is sceptical about Man City signing Erling Haaland

Jamie Carragher wouldn’t be surprised if Man City don’t enter the race for Erling Haaland.

Ahead of a crucial transfer window for many clubs, Erling Haaland remains the subject of interest among several top European sides but Jamie Carragher doesn’t expect Man City to be as involved in the battle to sign the Norwegian centre-forward as others.

Praising Pep Guardiola’s impact at the Etihad since his 2016 arrival, Carragher explained that the Spaniard’s tendency to avoid reliance on an out-and-out centre-forward could mean that City won’t feel it necessary to part ways with the kind of fee that Haaland would command.

“I have stated before that if Guardiola had taken over Manchester United in 2016, or any other club with similar resources, they – not Manchester City – would be celebrating multiple Premier League title wins in the years since,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“That is down to the coaching, not just massive spending, with Guardiola and his recruitment staff identifying the right characteristics rather than joining auctions for the most coveted, superstar players.

“That’s one of the reasons why I am sceptical as to whether Guardiola will sign Erling Haaland for a record fee.

“It could be that Haaland is too good to ignore, but having started to perfect his formula of a ‘team of midfielders’, that would demand a tactical compromise.”

With City on the brink of their third Premier League title of the Guardiola era, Carragher is not so sure that the 50-year-old would want to tinker with his winning formula.

“Since he joined City, we have seen how ambivalent Guardiola is about what we consider a typical No. 9,” Carragher continued.

“He demanded more outside the penalty area from [Sergio] Agüero, often prepared to leave him out of the biggest fixtures.

“Would Guardiola seek to replace him with an out-and-out goalscorer whose status and fee demands selection every week?”

