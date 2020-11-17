Jamie Carragher has revealed that he was asked to put the feelers out there with Darren Bent 10 years ago.

Darren Bent explained on Tuesday morning that Jamie Carragher spoke to the striker about potentially making the switch to Liverpool.

Bent had scored 24 goals in his first Premier League season with Sunderland, bested only by Didier Drogba and Wayne Rooney that term, when he piqued the curiosity of then-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez.

Bent, who scored the famous beach ball goal against Liverpool that season, revealed that Carragher reached out to him to see if he’d be interested in moving to the Reds but it amounted to nothing.

“There was one particular time; I’d just finished my first season for Sunderland and it had gone really well,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“Jamie Carragher had a conversation [with me] about coming to Liverpool.

“It wasn’t a conversation like, ‘we need to get you there’, it was kind of like, ‘it would be good if you came, you did really well in your first season, you’re probably a little bit too expensive for us’.

“I was like, ‘bloody hell!’. It’s Liverpool Football Club, you’ve got to jump at the chance.

“I ended up staying at Sunderland, I didn’t go anywhere. Maybe Benitez didn’t see eye-to-eye with Carragher in the signing! That’s usually what happens.”

Carragher has responded to Bent’s story by admitting that it was Benitez who actually requested that the legendary Liverpool defender test the waters by checking if Bent was interested.

“Rafa asked me to ask him! I’m no Michael Edwards!!” Carragher tweeted, referencing Liverpool’s sporting director since 2011.

Bent ended up moving to Aston Villa six months into the next season but struggled to nail down a starting place, going on three different loans before leaving Villa Park in 2015.

Bent announced his retirement last year after a club career that saw him score more than 200 goals.

