Jamie Carragher responds to attack from agent Kia Joorabchian

Not for the first time, Jamie Carragher has questioned the recruitment policy at Arsenal.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that those in charge of transfers at the Emirates may not quite be on the same page as manager Mikel Arteta.

Carragher admitted that he once felt that Arteta could become Arsenal’s answer to Jurgen Klopp but feels that Arteta’s ability to instil his philosophy could potentially be limited by the decision-makers at the Gunners.

Carragher had already spoken at length about his concerns regarding Arsenal on Monday Night Football in a criticism that made reference to football agent Kia Jorrabchian; whose clients include Willian, David Luiz and Cedric Soares.

Joorabchian responded with a scathing attack on Carragher but the former Liverpool defender’s opinion on what’s going on at Arsenal hasn’t changed.

“Arteta has already demonstrated there is more to him than image. His initial impact reminded me of Jurgen Klopp joining Liverpool in 2015,” Carragher wrote in the Telegraph.

“Although consistency was lacking, it came together against high class teams. Arteta won his first major cup final, despite being in charge of a squad needing surgery.

“The Klopp comparison does not extend into this season as Arsenal struggle in the bottom half. One of the reasons for that is while Klopp spent his first transfer windows at Anfield rooting out those unsuited to his ideals – and his recruiters focused on purchasing those who fit – some of the key personnel at Arsenal do not seem to be on the same page.

“Arsenal’s recruitment policy would worry me as a fan. There are too many mixed signals.

“Centre-back Gabriel and centre-midfielder Thomas Partey reflect Arteta’s vision. Even if they need an adaptation period, they look sensible, exciting long-term acquisitions.

“Then I see purchases such as Cedric Soares last January and Willian in the summer and the contrast is striking. Willian was a tremendous player at Chelsea, but handing a lavish contract to a 32-year-old sends a contradictory message when a club is focused on building for the future.

“Willian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, had a pop at me for querying the logic of that transfer. Fair enough. He is entitled to defend himself.

“But as an outsider, it is my opinion the deals for Willian, Cedric and David Luiz have benefited his clients more than Arsenal Football Club.”

