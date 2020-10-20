Jamie Carragher hits back at Jurgen Klopp in dispute about transfer “mistake”

Jamie Carragher insists he has been misunderstood by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Amid the ongoing discussion regarding how Liverpool will cope without the injured Virgil van Dijk, Jamie Carragher claimed that his former club would have to pull out all the stops to sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window.

On Monday Night Football, Carragher suggested that Liverpool would need to expedite their pursuit of a new central defender, a position that the Reds legend insisted needed to be strengthened even before Van Dijk was seriously injured by Jordan Pickford in last weekend’s Merseyside derby.

In his pre-match press conference before Liverpool’s Champions League opener against Ajax, Klopp addressed the situation regarding his defence and claimed that Carragher’s criticism is why he is a pundit and not a manager.

“We went into the season with three centre-backs plus Fabinho as cover and some youngsters,” Klopp said.

“It’s hard to have four world-class centre-halves.

“If anyone wants to tell us we made a mistake – I think Carragher mentioned already – there are a few reasons why they don’t do this job.”

Carragher responded to Klopp’s comment by stating that he agrees with the Reds manager’s stance on why the club did not need another top centre-half over the summer.

The legendary Liverpool defender took to social media to assure Klopp that he hadn’t said what the German thinks he did.

Not once this season have I said it was a mistake for Klopp not to buy a CB for the exact reason he states 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/w97ltPZV8x — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 20, 2020

Van Dijk requires knee surgery after being clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and his absence for what could be the remainder of the season has raised questions about the likelihood of Liverpool defending their Premier League crown.

