Jamie Carragher explains why he wants to see Jose Mourinho win another Premier League

Jamie Carragher has revealed his second choice for Premier League winners if Liverpool fail to defend their title.

Manchester City are currently bookmakers’ favourites to win the Premier League, just ahead of Liverpool, while Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are third favourites.

Jamie Carragher certainly doesn’t want to see City go all the way this season but, apparently, the former Liverpool and England defender wouldn’t hate if Spurs claimed the title.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher explained that he hopes Mourinho will get the opportunity to lift another Premier League trophy because the win would silence so many of his critics.

“I want Liverpool to win the league obviously – but I’d love to see Mourinho win again,” Carragher said.

“We talk about tactics and systems here and we love it, we get ingrained in it, but Mourinho has had so much thrown at him – that he’s yesterday’s man and he’s from a different era – all of these things and these new modern fresh managers.

“But I’d love to see Mourinho win again to stick two fingers up to me and him or the press and papers – whoever is out there!

“It would be a good story in some ways for Mourinho to do that again. For what he has achieved, he gets a lot of criticism because of how he goes about certain things but it would be nice in some ways to see him win and win it a different way.

“I’m not for all this you have to play a certain way and only a certain way can win. I’d love to see Mourinho win – if Jurgen didn’t.”

Mourinho won three Premier Leagues at Chelsea – two during his first spell at Stamford Bridge and one in his second.

Manchester United never really came close to challenging under Mourinho but many believe the Portuguese has assembled a squad at Spurs that could well find themselves in the running.

