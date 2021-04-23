Jamie Carragher reveals what Jose Mourinho told him after ‘diving’ argument

Jamie Carragher has recalled his first meeting with Jose Mourinho, which let the Liverpool legend know exactly what kind of character he was dealing with.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and the 58-year-old man defeatedly lugging framed photographs from the boot of his car cut a distinctly different figure than the enigmatic Portuguese coach who took English football by storm in 2004.

Mourinho and Carragher first came to face in 2005, when Chelsea and Liverpool clashed in the final of the League Cup.

Mourinho’s Chelsea were already well on their way to winning the Premier League when they met Liverpool at the Millennium Stadium and the then-Blues manager made his voice heard in the dugout, accusing Luis Garcia of simulation.

“I will never forget my first encounter with Jose Mourinho,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“It was in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium during the 2005 League Cup Final, and the Chelsea manager rushed to the technical area to accuse my teammate, Luis Garcia, of diving.

“Dashing to the scene, I let rip.

“‘Don’t you f—— start about diving,’ I shouted. ‘Your Porto side was the f—— worst.’

“The altercation lasted 30 seconds. The Chelsea and Liverpool fans loved it.

“Chelsea beat us after extra-time and I was distraught. After the game Mourinho found me. His mood was much different as he offered me his commiserations.

“‘You know I was just fighting for my team, don’t you?’ he said.

“This was just the start of the Liverpool versus Chelsea rivalry which peaked in later Champions League encounters. By the time of the 2007 European Cup semi-final, the barbs were frequent.

“‘Mourinho is the funniest thing to come out of London since Del Boy,’ I told the media, knowing our crowd would be whipped up by the presence of the incoming pantomime villain.”

Earlier this season, when Spurs were top of the Premier League table, Carragher explained why he’d like to see Mourinho win another league title in England but that feels like a distant memory now.

The former Liverpool defender has always been a great admirer of Mourinho and demanded more respect for the Portuguese coach who, after his latest dismissal, insisted he will always be involved in football.

“Although it never seemed that way in the heat of battle, the mutual respect was massive,” Carragher continued. “Other than Sir Alex Ferguson’s best Manchester United teams, in my playing career I never faced a side that so epitomised the personality of their coach as Chelsea between 2004-07.

“I knew within a few weeks of Mourinho moving to Stamford Bridge that had he ever joined Liverpool I would have loved working for him as much as I did my favourite club managers.

“There was not a player in England who did not feel that way then, including those at United. The Chelsea players thought of him in the same way Liverpool’s do Jurgen Klopp today.

“Mourinho was the manager of the decade between 2000-10, changing English and European football, and I admired the street-fighting quality of his coaching.”

