Jamie Carragher was furious about the decision to send off John Egan on Monday evening.

Hardly 10 minutes had elapsed when Sheffield United’s John Egan was dismissed for what was deemed to be the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity when he tussled with Aston Villa forward, Ollie Watkins.

Referee Graham Scott didn’t hesitate to reach for his red card, despite the fact that his linesman didn’t flag for a foul from Egan.

VAR was consulted but Scott did not avail of his opportunity to take a glimpse at the pitch-side monitors and Sheffield United were reduced to 10 men.

#SUFC are down to 10 men! Egan is grappling with Watkins and Graham Scott brandishes the red card! Was it a sending off? 🟥 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #AVLSHU here: https://t.co/r4jQxS9rE3

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/IGiCAsOMxe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2020

Discussing the biggest talking point of the first half, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher maintained that a yellow card for Egan would have sufficed.

Carragher also raged about the way that the match officials arrived at the decision and insisted that the incident was poorly dealt with by Scott.

“I’m just wound up looking at it and it’s the actual officials involved in it,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"He is far away, the linesman didn't get involved and actually gave a throw-in."@Carra23 is not having this as a red card… are you? Watch #AVLSHU live on Sky Sports Premier League and in-game clips and highlights here 👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2020

“I’ve been in that position myself! Initially I don’t know if John Egan gets surprised by the clearance and just gets pinned and can’t get off the attacker in some ways.

“There’s no doubt that there is a tug on the shirt as we go further on but my problem with it is how sure the referee is that it’s a red card.

“I jut want to look at the referee’s angle there, how far away he is – 40 or 50 yards. Look at the linesman! He doesn’t get involved at all. Should he not be flagging? We don’t know if they’re talking. The linesman actually gives a throw-in. And he’s closer to it!

“Now we see the other angle again, how quickly he gets that red card out. How can he be so sure when he’s that far away? Don’t forget that the foul’s actually happening and he’s behind the play.

“You see that right hand there but the ‘keeper comes out. If that was given as a yellow card, I don’t think we’d even be having that discussion here right now.

“The monitor is there to go and have a look. I don’t know why the referee, who is 40 or 50 yards away when he first puts the whistle in his mouth, can be so sure. Why are they not looking?”

Read More About: aston villa, jamie carragher, john egan, Sheffield United