Jamie Carragher fumes about decision to send off John Egan

by Darragh Murphy
Jamie Carragher was furious about the decision to send off John Egan on Monday evening.

Hardly 10 minutes had elapsed when Sheffield United’s John Egan was dismissed for what was deemed to be the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity when he tussled with Aston Villa forward, Ollie Watkins.

Referee Graham Scott didn’t hesitate to reach for his red card, despite the fact that his linesman didn’t flag for a foul from Egan.

VAR was consulted but Scott did not avail of his opportunity to take a glimpse at the pitch-side monitors and Sheffield United were reduced to 10 men.

Discussing the biggest talking point of the first half, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher maintained that a yellow card for Egan would have sufficed.

Carragher also raged about the way that the match officials arrived at the decision and insisted that the incident was poorly dealt with by Scott.

“I’m just wound up looking at it and it’s the actual officials involved in it,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I’ve been in that position myself! Initially I don’t know if John Egan gets surprised by the clearance and just gets pinned and can’t get off the attacker in some ways.

“There’s no doubt that there is a tug on the shirt as we go further on but my problem with it is how sure the referee is that it’s a red card.

“I jut want to look at the referee’s angle there, how far away he is – 40 or 50 yards. Look at the linesman! He doesn’t get involved at all. Should he not be flagging? We don’t know if they’re talking. The linesman actually gives a throw-in. And he’s closer to it!

“Now we see the other angle again, how quickly he gets that red card out. How can he be so sure when he’s that far away? Don’t forget that the foul’s actually happening and he’s behind the play.

“You see that right hand there but the ‘keeper comes out. If that was given as a yellow card, I don’t think we’d even be having that discussion here right now.

“The monitor is there to go and have a look. I don’t know why the referee, who is 40 or 50 yards away when he first puts the whistle in his mouth, can be so sure. Why are they not looking?”

