Jamie Carragher explains why Jack Grealish would not be a good fit at Man United

Jamie Carragher doesn’t believe Jack Grealish “would fit in” at Manchester United, highlighting the fact that the Red Devils are well-stocked in that particular department.

Grealish continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford and United legend Roy Keane is eager to see the Aston Villa talisman make the switch to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

But Carragher is not so sure that United will prioritise the signing of someone like Grealish because of the players they already have who tick similar boxes to the English playmaker.

“I don’t think he would fit in here at Old Trafford just because of the players they’ve got, not his talent,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“They already have [Paul] Pogba playing on the left now, [Bruno] Fernandes, [Marcus] Rashford likes to play on that side. I don’t think he’s a must for Manchester United, I think he’s definitely got the quality.

“I think Jack Grealish is someone who loves to run with the ball and I don’t think there’s too many players like that, I love watching him.

“I think he’s a super player, and when you run with the ball and dribble with the ball, you’re going to get people trying to take it off you.”

It is true that the Red Devils have no shortage of creative players who can play in Grealish’s position but Keane insisted that he would “swap Grealish for Pogba tomorrow” if given the opportunity.

Grealish was recently asked whether he would consider a move to United and the 25-year-old jokingly responded by reminding the interviewer that the Red Devils already have Fernandes.

Grealish, who signed an improved contract at Villa earlier this season, has been struggling with a shin injury since February but he’s enjoyed a fantastic season in terms of goals and assists for Dean Smith’s side.

