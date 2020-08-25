Jamie Carragher refuses to believe claim about Harry Maguire arrest

Jamie Carragher refuses to believe one aspect of the story of the Harry Maguire arrest in Greece.

Harry Maguire was arrested last week while on holiday on the island of Mykonos and his trial is currently underway, despite the wishes of the Manchester United captain’s defence team to postpone proceedings.

Maguire was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with police officers who, according to the English defender’s lawyer, kicked the player and told him that his career was over.

Another aspect of the trial, which is being covered by Sky Sports, focuses on an allegation from the prosecution that after arriving at the police station, Maguire said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”

It is this aspect of the allegations with which Jamie Carragher has taken umbrage.

Carragher tweeted out his scepticism regarding the claim that Maguire asked officers if they knew who he was.

Absolute b******s! Every story/rumour someone tells about a footballer always starts with ‘Do you know who I am?’ I’ve never once heard any player say that!! https://t.co/m7jY4gDgHS — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 25, 2020

The former Liverpool defender has backed Maguire on the assumption that the United man’s claims that he was simply defending his sister after she fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance by two men.

Carragher insisted that the issue had nothing to do with football allegiances as he suggested that most brothers would come to the defence of their sister, as Maguire claims he did.

If this was an LFC player you’d say the opposite! I’m not interested who his club his, if his sister has been attacked, Harry & his brother have done what 99% of brothers would do. https://t.co/B9sj21NYeU — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 25, 2020

Maguire was not present in court on Tuesday but he denies charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official.

Responding to the incident, a United statement at the weekend read: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

“At this time we will be making no further comment.”

