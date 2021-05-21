Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool’s Harry Kane stance ‘is correct’

“Brilliant though he is, Liverpool’s stance is correct.”

Jamie Carragher has explained why Liverpool are right not to pursue Harry Kane despite the quality of the Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward.

Kane reportedly hopes to leave Spurs this summer and a number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the 27-year-old.

Liverpool are not believed to be one of the clubs in the running to secure Kane’s signature and while he is a forward who would add plenty to the Reds’ side, Carragher can understand why his former club has not joined the race for the England international.

“Under more appealing circumstances, Kane could slot effortlessly into the Liverpool team, ideally suited to a front three where he could play the dual role he has mastered as a slightly deeper centre-forward who still scores as prolifically as a traditional number nine,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

Jamie Carragher on Harry Kane

“Kane is exactly what Liverpool have lacked upfront this season, and would comfortably make the adjustment working under Jurgen Klopp having excelled under Mauricio Pochettino.

“I love what Roberto Firmino has done for my old club – and he has found goalscoring form at the right time in the last few weeks – but no-one will argue against the fact Kane can do what the Brazilian does and more.”

Carragher admitted that Kane could struggle to find a new club due to the fee that Spurs will likely expect for the striker, who signed a six-year deal with the North London team in 2018.

Harry Kane applauds the Tottenham fans alone at full-time pic.twitter.com/U3kQnq0zoZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 19, 2021

Carragher expressed surprise that Kane agreed to such a lengthy contract with Spurs and insisted that there is much better value out there for attacking talent.

“The fact Liverpool will not pursue the England striker underlines Kane’s problem as he looks for the right club to fulfil his ambitions,” Carragher continued.

“Brilliant though he is, Liverpool’s stance is correct. For many reasons, such an expensive transfer makes no sense.

“Supporters are educated enough to know what represents a good deal, and any club thinking of spending over £100 million on an attacker will look at those in their early 20s like Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe or Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

“There are so many world class or potentially world class young forwards out there, Kane is pushing for a move at an inopportune moment in his career and in the transfer market.

“Every top manager in Europe wants him in their side, but his options are limited to a couple of clubs who won’t be priced out.

“He is responsible for that because of his strange decision to sign a six year contract after the last World Cup in 2018.”

