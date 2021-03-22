Jamie Carragher reminds Gary Neville of old tweet after latest Salford managerial departure

Jamie Carragher has trolled Gary Neville after Salford City announced another managerial departure.

It was confirmed on Monday afternoon that Salford’s former midfielder Richie Wellens, who took charge of the Ammies last November, had left the club by mutual consent.

With Salford now looking for a new manager, co-owner Gary Neville has been reminded of a previous criticism of clubs who refuse to give managers time.

In 2018, when Marco Silva was sacked by Watford, Neville tweeted: “The scary thing is that a large % of people now actually support these sackings as they’ve become accustomed to it…

“How can you build a football team without getting 2-3 years. A rule change is required to moderate sackings of managers mid season in their first year at a club.”

Neville’s Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher tweeted the ex-Manchester United captain’s old social media post along with a number of laughing emojis in response to the latest departure from Salford’s dugout.

The decision to part company with Wellens came as a surprise to many because, only last week, he’d guided Salford to victory in the delayed Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley.

But it was the league form that ultimately spelled the end for Wellens after Salford’s defeat to Cheltenham last weekend left the Ammies with just one win in their last eight league fixtures.

Jesus Gil has got nothing on @GNev2 https://t.co/vMPwbpCZRu — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 22, 2021

A statement from the club reads: “Salford City Football Club has parted company with Richie Wellens by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Richie for his time and efforts at the club and wish him well for the future. An announcement about a new manager will be made in due course.”

Roy Keane had been linked with the Salford job prior to Wellens’ appointment, after Paul Scholes had taken interim charge of the club, but the League Two club went in a different direction.

