Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville name their Premier League team of 2020

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have named their Premier League XI judged on players’ performances over the past 12 months.

While they’ll pick their team of the season in a few months, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville closed out the last Monday Night Football of 2020 by selecting a side made up of players who have impressed them most this calendar year.

As expected, Liverpool dominate the team with six players from Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League-winning side selected, starting with Alisson Becker in the goalkeeper’s position.

Speaking about the Brazilian stopper, Carragher said: “When Alisson was missing at Aston Villa, Liverpool lost 7-2. Liverpool were as bad against Fulham but the difference was that he was in goal. It’s equally important as when Virgil van Dijk came in when Liverpool signed Alisson. Liverpool, without Van Dijk, are still the best team in the league and it’s because he’s there.”

Neville and Carragher don’t agree on much but Liverpool were always going to feature prominently and no fewer than three defenders from Anfield make up the back four.

Neville explained why he and his punditry soulmate opted to select Wolverhampton Wanderers’ centre-half Conor Coady alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of a back line that’s flanked by full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

“The second centre-back was a debatable one,” Neville said. “We had Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Ayermic Laporte, Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady – but Coady’s stats but were better than the rest. He’s part of a great Wolves defence and has broken into the England team.

❌ Maguire

❌ Laporte

✅ Coady@GNev2 explains why the Wolves defender makes his and @Carra23's 'Premier League team of 2020'. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/FTiixrXk4g — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2020

“Robertson is an unbelievable player. To do what he’s done for the past three years up and down the line at the intensity he plays at. He’s quality and so consistent. Trent Alexander-Arnold mesmerises me with the things he does – I never thought a full-back could do those things. But if he wants to look anywhere at who to become in the next five years, it’s the left-back that he’s playing with. He needs to get defensively as good as him, as consistent as him, and to be intense as him in every game.”

There is no shortage of accolades in the midfield selected by Carragher and Neville.

The pair picked FWA Footballer of 2019/20, Jordan Henderson, along with PFA Players’ Player of 2019/2o, Kevin De Bruyne in a midfield that’s completed by Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes.

“All of them stand out,” Carragher explained. “Jordan Henderson was footballer of the year last year, Kevin De Bruyne pipped him to PFA Player of the Year and if Bruno Fernandes had been signed in the summer rather than January, I think he’d be in the running for player of the year as well. The three of them would have been fighting it out.”

According to Neville and Carragher, Harry Kane was a shoo-in to start at centre-forward while Mohamed Salah was always likely to feature on the right side of the team’s attacking triumvirate.

The pundits did consider picking Sadio Mane on the left side of the forward line but, in the end, they gave Son Heung-min the nod.

“You cannot criticise Son or Mane. There is no negative about them,” Neville insisted. “They are both absolutely world-class. Every club in the world would want Son or Mane playing for them – Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, every club in the world want those two players.

“Just plug the actual goals and assists in, and Son’s just done better in a team that isn’t as good obviously. Son just won it but that is no reflection on Mane. He could’ve easily been in the team.

“The reason I’ve always chosen Salah over Mane is because he’s cold-blooded. Mane’s a team player, who would always put the team first, but Salah is cold-blooded and that’s not a negative. It makes Liverpool vicious as a team and he’s the type who will just go for it again and again and again and again, and he won’t stop.”

