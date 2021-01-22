Jamie Carragher identifies the five Liverpool players who are underperforming

Jamie Carragher has identified the five players who are causing him the most concern amid Liverpool’s current struggles.

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley on Thursday night, ending a 68-game unbeaten league run at Anfield that stretched back almost four years.

The defeat means that it has now been more than seven hours since Liverpool have found the net in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp is understandably frustrated about the goal drought.

"If he's not talking about it, I will not talk about it." 🤐 Jurgen Klopp wasn't giving anything away from his half-time confrontation with Sean Dyche, but revealed that he 'didn't start it'. 👀 pic.twitter.com/B0E7xkpBD9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2021

And while Graeme Souness hit out at the Reds’ misfiring forwards, Jamie Carragher insists there is more to worry about and added both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to the list of players who are underperforming for Liverpool – along with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“They start nice and bright and you think it is something to build on but they just seem to lose belief and confidence so quickly that they can actually score a goal. It is almost as if they feel they need to score in the first half an hour,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Normally, the great teams, and this Liverpool team over the last few years, score a lot of late goals but it feels like the belief completely goes. As the clock ticks closer and closer to 90 minutes the belief goes and you cannot see how Liverpool can score really.

“I cannot remember a time with so many players out of form at the same time.

“Think of the front three and the full-backs in terms of providing quality and assists, things we have seen so often. All five of them are nowhere near their best. It is not just scoring but it is general play.

“Mo Salah comes on and is one on one against the left-back three or four times and just runs straight at him. Firmino’s chance when he comes on. It felt like Alexander-Arnold put so many crosses in and never found someone.

“I think Liverpool supporters will be massively frustrated. This team have done something for this club that nobody has done for so long – brought a title back. They will always be legends in everyone’s eyes.

“But for whatever reason in these last four or five games it has not just dropped off but massively dropped. It is a huge worry going forward. Not just in terms of the title but in terms of the top four.

“If the next run of games do not go well then I have no doubt they will be well out of the title race by the middle of February, the end of February. If that happens then Liverpool will be fighting for their lives to be in the Champions League next season.”

