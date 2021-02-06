Jamie Carragher lists the five changes he expects from Liverpool for Man City clash

Jamie Carragher anticipates a significantly stronger Liverpool side to line out on Sunday than the one that lost to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat to Brighton at Anfield, leaving the Reds in fourth place in the Premier League table and seven points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Next up for the defending Premier League champions is a clash with City, who are in significantly better form than Liverpool, although Jamie Carragher expects a number of changes from his former side.

While Carragher acknowledged Liverpool’s struggles in front of goal, with the defeat to Brighton representing the first time the Reds failed to score in a third consecutive league game since 1984, the ex-England defender is optimistic that Jurgen Klopp’s side can cause problems for City’s defence on Sunday.

Carragher listed five changes he anticipates Klopp to make for the match at Anfield, which could play a significant role in deciding this season’s Premier League champions.

“There are no secrets with how Liverpool play, they have caused City huge problems before,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Guardiola has said this Liverpool team is the toughest he’s played against maybe in his managerial career.

“It’s not the Liverpool team we’ve seen in the last couple of years, but it will be different to what we saw against Brighton.

“I expect Alisson to be back, Fabinho could be back at centre-back, maybe the new centre-back Ozan Kabak plays with Jordan Henderson playing in midfield, and I think Sadio Mane will be back.

“If that is the case, it would feel like Liverpool had half of their team back, so that would be a lot stronger proposition and I think Liverpool will give City a really good game, I really do.

“Let’s not forget, this is a different City with no Sergio Aguero or Kevin De Bruyne, and this season has been all about keeping clean sheets.

“Liverpool have been struggling to score goals against certain types of teams, but I wouldn’t class City as one of them. City aren’t a defensive team, they are very good defensively, that’s a big difference.”

Read More About: jamie carragher, Liverpool, Manchester City, Premier League