Jamie Carragher explains Man United transfer priority

Jamie Carragher disagrees with Paul Scholes in terms of the area Manchester United need to prioritise when the transfer window opens.

Scholes has made it clear that he believes United should make a new centre-half their priority this summer but Jamie Carragher has a different opinion.

According to Carragher, the signing of a world class centre-forward is much more pressing for the Red Devils than shoring up their defence.

The Sky Sports pundit named Harry Kane and Erling Haaland as the two main candidates if United do look to bring in a new centre-forward to lead their attack next season.

While Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have been utilised at centre-forward by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term, the former isn’t getting any younger and the latter has done little to prove that he is the solution up front.

“I wouldn’t describe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a defensive manager, this is a guy who has played for Manchester United in those attacking teams over the years,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.

“But right now, I think Manchester United have a quality issue. When the ball actually goes up to the front players, is there enough quality there?

“They are the top scorers in the Premier League, but have they got that player who can score goals in decisive games and take them to the league title?

“People talk about United needing a right winger, and they do, but they need a centre-forward more. If United had [Marcus] Rashford on the left, a new centre-forward, and [Mason] Greenwood supplementing a new right winger, that would address the lack of quality.

“You look at the options. In this country it’s Harry Kane, or Erling Haaland who is coming through. You wonder whether they are players Manchester United should be targeting.”

