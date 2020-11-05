Jamie Carragher can’t contain laughter after bizarre Erling Haaland interview

Erling Haaland has been involved in his fair share of awkward interviews but, to be fair, this one wasn’t his fault.

Jamie Carragher was left in stitches after Erling Haaland had to deal with a bizarre line of questioning from a reporter after Borrusia Dortmund’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

Haaland scored the second and third goals in the rout and speaking to a CBS Sports reporter after the game, it was clear that the 20-year-old was as confused as the pundits watching in studio.

The interview began with the reporter telling Haaland that he didn’t need to fix his hair because he scored his goals with his feet.

Haaland, trying to keep the interview on track, responded: “Yes it was a good night, three important points.

“We knew that Brugge want to play and we wanted to press them high and I felt we did that. We wanted to go out and show that we’re a better team and I also felt we did that. As I said a good and important win.”

Carra's reaction at the end 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i1sqyGhRKW — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 4, 2020

Then things got weird.

“Are you going to sleep lonely tonight?” the reporter asked.

A very confused Haaland replied by saying he would be sleeping alone but the reporter, alluding to previous comments from the Norwegian striker that he likes to sleep with the match ball when he scores a hat-trick, kept going.

“You’re not taking a girlfriend home? You didn’t score a hat-trick,” the reporter asked

“I didn’t score, no,” Haaland responded.

As the interview ended, the shot returned to the studio where Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards were hysterically laughing.

“I didn’t know where that was going!” Richards said.

Carragher added: “Jesus Christ! I thought we were getting sacked!”

Read More About: borussia dortmund, club brugge, Erling Haaland, jamie carragher