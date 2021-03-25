Jamie Carragher deletes latest swipe at Gary Neville after Nicky Butt decision

Perhaps Jamie Carragher felt he had gone too hard on Gary Neville in recent days.

Jamie Carragher was quick to delete a tweet which joked that his Sky Sports colleague, Gary Neville, will jump at the chance to appoint former teammate Nicky Butt as new Salford manager.

Earlier this week, Carragher suggested that Neville had behaved somewhat hypocritically when Salford announced the departure of now-former manager Richie Wellens.

Carragher rushed to remind Neville that just three years earlier, the Salford co-owner criticised the trigger-happy nature of clubs and called for managers to be given more time.

In 2018, when Marco Silva was sacked by Watford, Neville tweeted: “The scary thing is that a large % of people now actually support these sackings as they’ve become accustomed to it…

Jesus Gil has got nothing on @GNev2 https://t.co/vMPwbpCZRu — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 22, 2021

“How can you build a football team without getting 2-3 years. A rule change is required to moderate sackings of managers mid season in their first year at a club.”

Carragher continued taunting the former Manchester United captain on Wednesday evening, when it was announced that Nicky Butt had left his role as the Red Devils’ head of first-team development with immediate effect.

Carragher suggested that the news would prompt Neville to immediately sack new Salford boss Gary Bowyer and appoint Butt to the position.

“Hours or days before @GNev2 sacks Gary Bowyer,” Carragher tweeted in response to the news of Butt’s decision.

However, Carragher must have had a change of heart with his latest jibe as the Liverpool legend swiftly deleted the social media post.

Sky Sports struck gold with the on-screen chemistry that Neville and Carragher have developed since their respective retirements and forays into punditry.

Carragher recently revealed the extent to which he hated Neville when the pair played against each other but that hatred seems to have eased in recent years and the pair now tend to draw the line at friendly banter… for the most part.

