Jamie Carragher explains why Brendan Rodgers won’t end up at Man United

Jamie Carragher has backed Brendan Rodgers to flourish in a top job but doesn’t expect his former manager to end up at Manchester United.

Brendan Rodgers didn’t enjoy his return to Anfield on Sunday, when Liverpool claimed a 3-0 victory over his Leicester side but he continues to impress with his work for the Foxes.

Leicester remain just two points off the top of the Premier League table after a start to the season that saw them win six of their nine games.

Considering Rodgers’ impact at Leicester and his preference for attractive football, he was always going to be a contender for more high-profile positions if they became available.

Jamie Carragher, who played under Rodgers in the defender’s final season with Liverpool, sees a bright future for his former boss and has suggested that his next role could be with Chelsea or Arsenal but doesn’t see a return to Liverpool or a sensational switch to Manchester United.

“Brendan Rodgers is the best British coach out there, no doubt,” Carragher told the Daily Mail. “Maybe you could argue that the Liverpool job came too early but I think he did a good job, coming closer than any manager to winning the League in 30 years.

“He’s a fantastic coach, he’s done a great job at Leicester and I think his next job could be a Chelsea or an Arsenal.

“Maybe it would be difficult to go back to Liverpool or to coach Manchester United, given the Liverpool connection, but I think he’ll be up for the top jobs in this country, maybe England too.

“I’ve been really impressed with Leicester this season in that he’s actually changed tack in the big away games. He’s not thought, ‘I want to dominate the ball every place I go’. He’ll sit back and play counter-attack.

“There’s a great maturity in Brendan and I’m a big admirer of coaches who look at games and think, ‘We may have to play differently and it will help us get more of a result’.

“They’ve won every away game, the way he’s set up. And certainly what he did at Leeds [Leicester won 4-1], with all the talk of Marcelo Bielsa, was outstanding.”

