Jamie Carragher refuses to apologise for Liverpool comments

Jamie Carragher refuses to apologise if he upset Liverpool supporters with his comments on Saturday’s derby defeat to Everton.

Discussing Liverpool’s performance against the Toffees at Anfield, Jamie Carragher pulled no punches in commentary.

Carragher insisted that his former side cannot keep blaming the absence of Virgil van Dijk for their shortcomings and claimed that Liverpool “got everything they deserved” in the 2-0 defeat to Everton, the Reds’ fourth consecutive home loss.

After slamming Liverpool’s lack of creativity in recent weeks, Carragher has been made aware that some fans are unhappy with how negative he’s been towards the club but the former defender has no plans to apologise.

“What I would say is I was very critical of Liverpool on commentary in the derby game – and it seemed to upset a section of the Liverpool supporters, shall we say, that I wasn’t maybe more supportive, and I didn’t look at the reasons why,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

“What I would say is that I’ve analysed this Liverpool team for three years now, certainly when it has been at its best under Jurgen Klopp, and I come off shows like this or commentating on Liverpool, and if you’re an Everton supporter, a Manchester City supporter or a Manchester United supporter, you say: ‘Carragher, biased for Liverpool. All he ever says is positive things’.

“Premier League champions, European Cup winners, best team in the world. There’s nothing negative to say. Right now there is, and if I upset some Liverpool fans, I don’t apologise for it.

“What this team has done is amazing and we love them – but it doesn’t mean they are exempt from criticism.”

Carragher reiterated that Liverpool have enough talent in their squad to beat plenty of Premier League sides even without Van Dijk.

The 43-year-old offered some technical advice to Klopp on how to potentially get his Liverpool side firing again, with just one goal at Anfield in the Reds’ last five home games

Carragher also urged Klopp to drop his defensive line back as less experienced players attempt to fill the void amid the team’s defensive crisis.

Carragher explained: “So you’re talking about maybe doing something different. It’s not rip everything up, of course it’s not, but I do think there could be a tweaking of the system – maybe a 4-2-3-1, bring an extra attacking player in, because Liverpool are struggling to create and score goals.

"What they have done is amazing but they are not exempt from criticism…" ❌@Carra23 looks at Liverpool's problems and why they can't make excuses for individual defeats 📺 Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports PL now pic.twitter.com/72CSRNgb2Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2021

“And defensively now, I think, is there a case for putting Liverpool 10 yards further back?

“Liverpool never played this high when Jurgen Klopp first came in, when they had Kolo Toure, when they had (Mamadou) Sakho, (Martin) Skrtel, (Dejan) Lovren. They still pressed.

“It may be a case of that, because this high line at this moment, (Ozan) Kabak is struggling early on in his Liverpool career, Ben Davies may come in, Nat Phillips is going to play. They need a bit more help and a bit more protection, and I think that would help them going forward.”

