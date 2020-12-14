Jamie Carragher demands Alan Sugar deletes tweet after death of Gerard Houllier

Jamie Carragher has branded Lord Alan Sugar “a f**king idiot” for a tweet posted after the tragic death of Gerard Houllier on Monday.

As tributes poured in for Gerard Houllier, who passed away at the age of 73, Lord Sugar took the opportunity to take a swipe at Piers Morgan in the pair’s ongoing online back-and-forth.

Sugar tweeted: “Sad news on Gerard Houlier. Nice fellow. I can imagine that @piersmorgan will devote half @gmb show telling every one how he knew him so well and go back ages.”

Carragher, who played under Houllier for six years at Liverpool, took umbrage with the tweet and ordered Lord Sugar to take it down.

Delete this you fucking idiot. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2020

Sugar has yet to respond to Carragher although he has replied to a number of comments under his initial tweet while Piers Morgan has not engaged with the social media post at the time of writing.

Carragher won his first Liverpool trophy under Houllier, with the former Reds defender part of the squad that won the 2000/01 cup treble of the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup.

Carragher paid a touching tribute to Houllier after the tragic news broke in France on Monday morning, revealing that he’d only spoken to Houllier a few weeks ago with an invite to come back to Merseyside for a catch-up.

Carragher wrote: “Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss.”

