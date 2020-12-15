 Close sidebar

Southampton star ‘better at free-kicks than David Beckham’ according to Theo Walcott

by Darragh Murphy
James Ward-Prowse

Theo Walcott has paid teammate James Ward-Prowse the ultimate compliment.

For players who pride themselves on set-pieces, praise doesn’t come much higher than a comparison to David Beckham.

But Theo Walcott went one step further and stated that his Southampton teammate, James Ward-Prowse, is actually better with a dead ball than Beckham was.

Ward-Prowse is still some ways away from catching Beckham’s record as the most successful free-kick taker in Premier League history.

Beckham found the net from 18 direct free-kicks during his time in the Premier League while Ward-Prowse has only scored nine of his in England’s top flight.

But the Southampton captain has positioned himself well to overtake the record for most free-kicks scored in a single season – an achievement that is shared by Beckham and Laurent Robert with five. Ward-Prowse currently has three to his name this term.

Walcott, who returned to St. Mary’s on loan after 14 years away from his first club in England, clearly rates Ward-Prowse’s set-piece ability.

“After every training session I see James taking free-kicks,” Walcott told talkSPORT. “I just sit there and remember watching Beckham all those years ago.

“I always thought I should have got involved with free-kicks but he was just too good.

James Ward-Prowse

“Now I see James and think, ‘You’re better.’

“It’s just the way he adjusts his run-up and is always match-prepared. It is brilliant to watch and it is showing.

“He is always such a threat, especially when you have got us players running at defenders and trying to win free-kicks.

“It is almost like a penalty for him these days, a good weapon to have.”

Southampton currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table, with plenty of plaudits going to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and plenty of credit going to Ward-Prowse for his reliability with the dead ball.

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

This one youth academy rule didn’t sit right with Man United midfielder Scott McTominay

‘You b*****d!’ – Rangers fans skewered Arthur Numan after he revealed love for Celtic song

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos banned for violent conduct against Dundee United’s Mark Connolly