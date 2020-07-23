James Milner Overheard Taking Dig At Manchester United During Title Celebrations

James Milner has played for most of Manchester United’s fiercest rivals.

After beginning his career at Leeds United, Milner has spent the past five years with Liverpool and prior to that, he enjoyed five years at Manchester City.

Milner has trolled United in the past and he did exactly that during what must have been one of his career highlights.

Moments before club captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy at Wednesday’s behind-closed-doors presentation, Milner reserved a few words for the Red Devils that were picked up on a live Instagram broadcast from Georginio Wijnaldum.

“It’s the first time I ever wanted a red ribbon,” Milner joked.

“It’s always been United before. F***ing w***kers.”

Milner, who left Anfield with the trophy as his bus buddy, has now won the Premier League three times, following his pair of triumphs with Man City.

After recovering from a knock, Milner had to settle for a place on the bench for Liverpool’s final home game of the Premier League season.

The 34-year-old came off the bench after 66 minutes, replacing Wijnaldum for the final quarter of a thrilling 5-3 goalfest with Chelsea.

The Reds travel to Newcastle on Sunday for the final game of the season and they may well still be recovering from their hangover.