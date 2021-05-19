“You can still hear him from the stands.”

Liverpool youngster Rhys Williams has praised the recent impact of James Milner on the team as the veteran has played an unfamiliar role for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Milner has been unavailable for selection in recent matches but he returned to the bench for Wednesday night’s trip to Burnley.

While he hasn’t featured on the pitch lately, Milner has been busy motivating his Reds teammates and imparting his wisdom as one of the most experienced players in the dressing room.

“The boss knows that we’ve got a good group of lads,” Williams told the club website.

“Millie has been coming to games recently as the senior player in the squad to keep us motivated, keep us relaxed if we need that. It’s more down to the players really.

“We know there’s two huge games left for us this season but we can’t go into games thinking we’ve got to score in the first minute.

“Like we saw against West Brom, it might come in the 95th minute from our ‘keeper! I think we’ve just got to stay relaxed and we’ll let the football on the pitch do the talking.”

Milner gave a glimpse at a potential future as a Liverpool coach with his behaviour in the stands on Sunday.

The 35-year-old could be heard roaring instructions and encouragement at his teammates as Klopp’s side came from behind to beat the Baggies 2-1.

“Millie was at the West Brom game a few days ago,” Williams continued. “For him to take time out when he probably doesn’t really have to, but the fact that he feels that involved in a team and he knows we’re one big family… he’s the bigger presence around the squad.

“That’s brilliant for young players because before the game he was speaking to me and Nat, giving us advice.

“You can still hear him from the stands, he’s almost like another coach. When I was having a bit of trouble with the striker, he was telling me to get Fab in front or to get Robbo to block him from running in from the side. To have Millie there, it’s massive for us.”

