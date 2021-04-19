‘I can only say my personal opinion’ – James Milner gives honest take on Super League proposals

James Milner admitted that he didn’t agree with the proposals for a European Super League.

Liverpool, one of the six Premier League clubs pushing for the contentious Super League, were the first team to play after it emerged on Sunday night that 12 sides around Europe were determined to split off into their own competition.

Prior to kick-off against Leeds on Monday evening, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp stood by his opposition to the concept of the Super League.

Having led from the first half, Liverpool conceded a late goal to Diego Llorente which only worsened the mood in the Reds dressing room and veteran midfielder James Milner addressed the Super League controversy in his post-match interview.

“For us, we just try to concentrate on the game. Obviously there’s a lot going on,” Milner said on Sky Sports.

“We have to just try to be professional and concentrate on the game because it’s the only thing we can control.”

🗣 | "I don't like it and I hope it doesn't happen." James Milner speaks out against the proposed breakaway European Super League…😳#MNF pic.twitter.com/NkMmNJhiyA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

Liverpool received an unceremonious welcome to Elland Road as Leeds supporters voiced their disgust about the Super League decision.

Milner expressed disappointment that the players were targeted when they played no role in opting for the Super League and the 35-year-old made it clear that he was against the idea of the new tournament.

Milner continued: “There are a lot of questions and I can only say my personal opinion and I don’t like it. Hopefully it doesn’t happen.

Boos and chants of ‘scum’ as the #LFC team coach arrives at Elland Road pic.twitter.com/3O4txDdCVy — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 19, 2021

“Probably for the same reasons that everybody has been talking about for the past day. It’s been difficult for us trying to prepare for the game but I can only imagine what’s been said about it and I probably agree with most of it.

“The players obviously have no say so the welcome we got to the ground tonight felt a bit unjust because we’re here to play football and have no control over it. For us, we just have to get on the field and try to finish the season strong.”

