James Milner gives glimpse into future with touchline role against West Brom

Even when unavailable to play, the veteran knows he has a role to play for Liverpool.

James Milner might come across as quite unassuming but he is well able to make his voice heard on the touchline, as evidenced during Liverpool’s comeback win over West Brom on Sunday.

Milner was unavailable for selection at the Hawthorns but he rose to the occasion as a voice of encouragement for those on the pitch.

Milner could be heard roaring encouragement from the stands, with the 35-year-old paying particular attention to Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who recently admitted that he is enduring the worst season of his career.

Sounds very much like Liverpool have a new member of the coaching staff today; James Milner has been a constant source of noisy backing, particularly encouraging Sadio Mane. Not as noisy, mind, as Sam Allardyce, who has just bellowed: "You know what we ****ing do! Stick to it!' — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 16, 2021

Daily Mail reporter Dominic King noted that Milner was showing glimpses of a potential future coaching career with his instructions for his playing teammates.

Milner’s current Liverpool deal runs until the summer of 2022 and he has discussed the idea of pivoting into coaching when his playing career comes to an end.

James Milner on coaching

Referencing the impact that Jurgen Klopp has had at Anfield, Milner suggested that he may be open to imparting his knowledge on younger players when the time comes to hang up his boots.

“Some days it is 100 per cent yes,” Milner told the Daily Mail last year when asked if he could be tempted by a coaching role at Liverpool when he retires.

“It is obviously great when you see our manager coming in and the job he’s done.

“Then you see others getting two months, lose a few games, and they are out. I think it would be a waste to move out of football with how lucky I’ve been, the knowledge I’ve gained it’d be nice to share it and help other players.

“I am at a great football club and work with some people, and you know the opportunities the football club gives so so we will see what happens at the end. But hopefully I have a few more years to go yet.”

