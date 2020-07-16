James McClean Not Expecting Calls From Irish Teammates After Comments On Support

James McClean has revealed that none of his Irish teammates have reached out to him after his comments earlier this week about feeling a lack of support following his complaints about discriminatory abuse.

McClean spoke out in the wake of Premier League stars Wilfried Zaha and David McGoldrick publicising their recent experiences with racist abuse online.

The Republic of Ireland and Stoke City winger asked “what is the difference?” between those cases and the abuse he has experienced.

After calling out the media and football authorities, McClean insisted that he has never seen an Irish teammate publicly defend him after he experienced discriminatory abuse and in the latest interview with BBC Radio, the Derryman revealed that he hasn’t heard from any of his compatriots since his comments.

McClean said: “If one of them is offended by that then that says how they are feeling. If they feel offended they must feel a level of guilt. To be honest, I’m not expecting calls off any of them but I stand by what I said.

“I understand the poppy situation, I know some people down South probably don’t have a full understanding what happened up in the North and that’s fine, I’m not asking players not to wear a poppy as the backlash is huge.

“I’ve never asked anyone to do that. I fully understand that they don’t want the backlash and they want an easy life, I get that. I have no issue with that.

“But what I am getting discriminated for also affects them. So when I see them posting the other stuff, what I’m getting discriminated for has more relevance to them, but yet they stay quiet.

“As much as I respect everything else, you can’t pick and choose what to get behind. That’s where I lose that little bit of respect, when that happens.

“Look, I like every single one of them and never had an issue with any of them, but it does hurt a little bit because I know for a fact that if it was one of my teammates [being discriminated against] and the roles were reversed, I would 100 per cent back them. In that sense, that hurts a little bit. But at the same time, I get that they want an easy life, and that’s fair as well.

“But that doesn’t mean I don’t have to feel a little bit annoyed about it.”

McClean went on to explain how his approach with dealing with abuse has changed over the years, highlighting the birth of his first daughter as the point that he felt obliged to stop retaliating.

“I’m one of those, I feel I can take on anything”, the 31-year-old continued. “It doesn’t affect me as much as it affects my family. Up until I had my first daughter I brushed it off and thought I’d fight fire with fire. I have done in the past and retaliated here and there, and have done a couple of stuff to wind up the situation.

“But as soon as I had my daughter and I realised I hadn’t really taken into consideration my mother’s feelings and my wife’s feelings. When you’re having bullets sent in the post and letters sent, it’s horrific abuse. It’s constant, every single day on social media.

“Some of the stuff said, you wouldn’t believe it, and any self-respecting person wouldn’t accept it.”