James McClean responds to vile messages after testing positive for Covid-19

James McClean has responded to trolls who celebrated his positive Covid-19 test on social media.

James McClean was ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Bulgaria on Wednesday night after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed that McClean and Matt Doherty were the latest two Irish players to test positive for coronavirus after Alan Browne contracted the virus over the weekend.

McClean has hit out at a troll who posted a vile chant about the Stoke City winger, with McClean revealing that he was feeling well enough to train on his own at his gym.

Despite his frustration about his winless run since taking over from Mick McCarthy, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny expressed pride at how his players adapted to navigate through the protocols associated with the ongoing pandemic.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t win the game, even though we didn’t play well in the first half,” Kenny told RTE Sport.

“The fact that the players have had to endure what they have had to endure over the last couple of months, every day having to deal with Covid-related issues.

“It’s very unsettling for themselves and their families. It’s been a very difficult period over the last two months. We lost some players with bereavement in this camp – James McCarthy’s father unfortunately passed away – we lost players through injury.

“There were a lot of issues and in the last two camps, we were probably missing players in double figures.

“But regardless, all of the players showed a brilliant mentality, gave everything of themselves took everything in their stride and just applied themselves correctly, so I applaud them for that and for their determination even though we didn’t win the game.”

READ NEXT – Brian Kerr hit the nail on the head with assessment of latest Ireland performance

Read More About: Covid-19, james mcclean, Republic of Ireland