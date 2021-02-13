James Maddison sends message to Alisson after latest error from Liverpool goalkeeper

Share and Enjoy !

James Maddison is confident that Alisson Becker will rebound from his latest slip-up after Leicester’s comeback victory over Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool took the lead against the Foxes courtesy of a Mohamed Salah goal but Leicester completed a remarkable late turnaround with three goals in the final 12 minutes to condemn the defending Premier League champions to their third consecutive defeat.

It was Maddison who scored the equaliser for the hosts three minutes before a mix-up between Alisson and new Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak allowed Jamie Vardy to score one of the most straightforward goals of his career.

After the match, Maddison acknowledged the recent struggles of Alisson and admitted that he was certain the Brazilian goalkeeper would bounce back.

“That’s what Jamie Vardy does, he picks up and sniffs out those little opportunities,” Maddison said on BT Sport. “A mixup between the centre-half and the goalkeeper and it’s just one of those things, I don’t think you can look too much into it.

"I didn't know what was going on, Anthony Taylor looked lost as well!"

“Alisson is obviously having a tough time at the moment, last game and that today, but he’s a top goalkeeper and I’m sure he’ll be back.”

The result moved Leicester into second place in the Premier League table although Brendan Rodgers’ side have played two games more than leaders Manchester City and one more match than third-place Manchester United.



Maddison praised his teammates’ confidence to remain in the game despite going behind and credited Leicester’s counter-attacking threat as the reason for the comeback.

“We know when we play Liverpool, it’s going to be tough because they can do both parts of the game very well – they can build and they can pass and they can be direct as well with Salah and Mane running in behind,” Maddison said.

“It’s a case of just staying in the game, we’re a top team now with good quality so we know if we get chances, we can put them away and it showed because in seven minutes we turned the game on its head.

“The game can change so quickly in the Premier League and the more they started going for it, it opened up more for the likes of Barnes with more space on the counter-attack. We utilised that brilliantly, I think.”

