Jadon Sancho was ‘one step away’ from signing for Man United in the summer

Jadon Sancho was closer to signing for Manchester United than many might believe.

It was no secret that Man United identified Jadon Sancho as their top target in the most recent transfer window but a deal never came to fruition.

By his standards, Sancho has flattered to deceive this season but United are expected to return with a fresh bid for the Borussia Dortmund winger next summer.

United were so determined to secure the services of Sancho that they even came up with a codename for the pursuit but Dortmund could not come to an agreement on a fee for the England winger.

The hierarchy of the Bundesliga club was reportedly baffled by United’s approach to business throughout the most recent window but the door has been left open for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to return to the table with a bid.

Football transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed just how close United came to signing Sancho and predicted that the 20-year-old would not be a Dortmund player beyond next summer.

“I think he’s moving next summer,” Romano said on the Que Golazo podcast, via Manchester Evening News. “Yes, as we said, it’s so difficult in January, we’ve said that so many times about Jadon Sancho, because Borussia Dortmund are not huge to sell their players in the middle of a season, of a complicated season as they are having, so they need their stars to be back at a top level, and they don’t want to sell Jadon Sancho in January.

“But next summer I expect Jadon Sancho to leave the club. Yes, he was really one step away from leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer, Manchester United were really close to signing him for €100m, but then Borussia Dortmund changed their plans, but Manchester United had the agreement with the player and his agents, so everything was ready, and then the deal collapsed at the last stages.

“That’s why I say next summer, I expect Jadon Sancho to leave the club and be back in the Premier League.”

