Jadon Sancho deletes Man City tweet as Man United move set to be confirmed

Probably a wise move from the English youngster.

Jadon Sancho has deleted a tweet from his time as a Man City youth player after agreeing to move to Man United this summer.

United and Borussia Dortmund have finally reached an agreement on the fee for Sancho, believed to be in the region of €85 million, after one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas in recent memory.

All that’s left now is for Sancho to complete a medical and then United can officially confirm the 21-year-old as the latest addition to their attacking unit.

Ahead of his switch to Old Trafford, Sancho made sure to delete a tweet from five years ago when he had taken to social media to celebrate his allegiance to City.

In September 2016, Sancho tweeted a photograph of himself in a City kit along with the caption, “Football is blue!”

Jadon Sancho has deleted the above tweet

The post has since been removed from Sancho’s account but not before internet sleuths managed to capture screenshots.

City are set to pocket around €13 million from Sancho’s switch to United due to a sell-on clause negotiated when the winger moved to Dortmund in 2017.

United legend Rio Ferdinand was delighted with reports that the Sancho deal is as good as done and he had some advice for the England international if he is to be a success at Old Trafford.

“I don’t need to tell him this because he loves his football, but work hard and make sure everything you do is about being a success at Manchester United and being the best you can be,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show.

“Don’t let nothing sidetrack you. Be yourself, entertain and the end product is what you’re about. Bring that to the table.

“The energy and the focus should be solely on football. Just immerse yourself in everything about the club.”

