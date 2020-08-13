Jadon Sancho breaks silence amid Manchester United interest

Jadon Sancho has spoken for the first time since the rumoured deadline for his move to Manchester United passed earlier this week.

Borussia Dortmund told United that if they wanted to sign Sancho, they would have to do so before August 10 as the Bundesliga side wanted to ensure that they had a full squad together for pre-season training.

That deadline passed and Dortmund are holding firm on their stance, with the club’s sporting director Michael Zorc insisting that Sancho will remain part of their squad for the next season.

In a bold move from Dortmund, Sancho was put before the press after a preseason game on Wednesday evening and the English youngster confirmed that he is happy at his current club.

“I love playing with this lot. It is a special bunch,” Sancho said. “We’ve got some special young players coming up.

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

“I am really happy to share the pitch with them and guide them. I was once in their shoes, playing with the seniors. I am happy for them.”

Sancho played 45 minutes in Dortmund’s 6-0 win over Altach and the club anticipates that the 20-year-old will see out his contract at the Westfalenstadion.

“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season,” Zorc said earlier this week.

“The decision is final. I think that answers all our questions.

“Last summer we adjusted Jadon’s salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then.”

United have reportedly identified an alternative if their long-running approach for Sancho comes to nothing but most expect the summer’s longest-running transfer saga to potentially continue right up until deadline day.