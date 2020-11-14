Jack Grealish receives rare compliment from Roy Keane

Jack Grealish continues to silence any doubters he might have had in recent years and, apparently, he’s even managed to get Roy Keane to change his tune on him.

Roy Keane recently made headlines when he took issue with some of the plaudits that had been showered on Jack Grealish this season.

Only last month, Keane reminded his fellow pundits that, at that stage, Grealish had only played 14 minutes of competitive football for England.

“It’s like he’s the Messiah, the Messiah for England,” Keane said dismissively in October.

Keane, who only briefly crossed paths with Grealish during the Irishman’s short spell as Aston Villa’s assistant manager, has always acknowledged the potential of the Villa captain.

But it definitely sounds like Keane is coming closer to joining the hype train as he confidently predicted that Grealish would go on to accomplish great things in his career.

Reacting to Grealish’s performance against Ireland on Thursday, when the 25-year-old played an hour and set up Jadon Sancho for England’s second goal, Keane was uncharacteristically complimentary.

“We are always questioning about his end product, that has improved over the last six months,” Keane said on ITV.

“It was a cushy night for him. It was his second start, this guy is going onto great things, no doubt in my mind.

“Jack has said his experience coming into the England squad, working with top players, you cannot beat it. You talk about coaching, I think sometimes you learn more from working with better players and we can see that, even from a couple of appearances he has had for England.”

After signing a new deal with Villa in September, Grealish has been a dominant force in the Premier League although it’s unknown how close he is to nailing down a regular starting place in Gareth Southgate’s England side.

12 – Jack Grealish has been involved in 12 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for club and country so far this season, scoring five and assisting seven. Justified. #ENGIRL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2020

It recently emerged that the Republic of Ireland made one last-ditch attempt to convince Grealish to declare for the Boys in Green when Mick McCarthy met Grealish’s father at an awards ceremony two years ago but it wasn’t to be.

