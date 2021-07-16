Jack Grealish has agreed personal terms with Man City but move may yet fall through

Pep Guardiola’s top two targets have not changed.

Man City remain hopeful of signing both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer, and those behind the scenes at the Etihad Stadium are working hard to get the deals over the line before the beginning of next season.

City have been made aware that the combined cost of Kane and Grealish could exceed £200 million but that has not put the Premier League champions off the pursuit of the two England teammates.

Of course, City would have to part company with more than one high profile player in order to offset the cost of Kane and Grealish, while City have also received £11.2 million from Borussia Dortmund’s sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Absolutely devastated.. I can’t actually explain what it means personally the way the fans have acted this past 7 weeks.. To every single one of youse, I hope I can repay you… 😢❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Yl05trQDKr — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021

City made their first bid for Kane during Euro 2020 and there haven’t been many developments on that front but, apparently, City are taking a different approach with their deal for Grealish.

The Athletic reports that Grealish has already agreed personal terms with City but that doesn’t exactly mean that the 25-year-old is Etihad-bound.

Man City remain very keen on Jack Grealish

It’s reported that City are prepared to trigger any buyout clause for Grealish but that could all change because, apparently, Grealish is now considering signing a new deal to stay at Villa Park.

Villa seem to be confident that their talisman will remain at the club next season and supporters were heartened at the sight of Grealish in promotional photos for the team’s new home kit.

Grealish’s apparent U-turn will come as a blow for City, who have invested quite a bit of time in their pursuit of the English midfielder. Grealish is currently on holidays and has left his representatives in charge of any negotiations.

Meanwhile, Villa have reportedly assured the current players and new arrivals that they will be able to keep hold of Grealish beyond the summer.

