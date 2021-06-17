Jack Grealish reveals desire to play under Jose Mourinho

“Hopefully one day I could play under him.”

Jack Grealish has expressed a desire to play under Jose Mourinho after responding to the Portuguese coach’s flattering comparison ahead of Euro 2020.

Leading up to England’s first match against Croatia, Mourinho showered Grealish with praise and claimed that the Aston Villa talisman has shades of Luis Figo in his style of play.

“I don’t like making comparisons, especially with a Golden Ball winner, but Grealish reminds me of my Figo,” Mourinho told talkSPORT last week.

“Figo, I had him in different periods in my career but I had him in his last season as a player at Inter Milan and even in his last season he was like, ‘give me the ball and I will resolve the problems for you.’

“The way Grealish gets the ball and attacks people, gets fouls, gets penalties, he’s very powerful, I like him very much.”

Grealish, who didn’t feature for Gareth Southgate’s side against Croatia, will be hopeful of a place in the starting XI for Friday’s clash with Scotland at Wembley.

While his focus is understandably on preparing for every game as it comes, Grealish managed to get wind of Mourinho’s compliment.

Grealish returned the favour with high praise for Mourinho, who was recently announced as Roma’s new head coach, and the 25-year-old admitted that he holds out hope of working with Mourinho at some stage in his career.

“I heard what Mourinho said, a lot of people sent me that,” Grealish said.

“You try not to listen to too much, whether it’s good or bad. It’s always nice when people are speaking about you, especially someone like Jose Mourinho.

“He’s done so much in the game, he’s such a popular man in football and he’s not short of football knowledge.

“Luis Figo is someone who I looked up to when I was a kid. He was an unbelievable player, but the the main thing was it came from Mourinho, who is an unbelievable manager.

“He’s done unbelievable things in the game. Hopefully one day I could play under him.”

