Jack Grealish’s agent addresses links with Man United

“I wouldn’t put Manchester United at the top.”

Jack Grealish’s agent has dismissed suggestions that Manchester United are favourites to sign Jack Grealish this summer.

Grealish continues to be linked with a move away from Aston Villa when the transfer window reopens and the two Manchester clubs have frequently been mentioned as the front-runners for his signature.

United legend Roy Keane recently showered Grealish with praise as he named the Villa captain as one of two “brilliant” players he would like to see signed by the Red Devils this summer.

Grealish’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has now addressed the speculation linking the 25-year-old with a move away from Villa Park and while he acknowledged the interest of several clubs, Barnett rejected claims that United are leading the race.

“The truth is we don’t know (what will happen),” Barnett told SNTV, as transcribed by Birmingham Mail.

“There are many clubs (interested) and I wouldn’t put Manchester United at the top of that (list).

“But he could stay. He could stay as well so it’s a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we’ll see where we go.”

Grealish signed a new five-year contract with Villa last September, meaning it would require a significant fee to prise him away from his boyhood club.

While he has struggled with injuries in recent months, Grealish is enjoying another impressive campaign under Dean Smith.

• 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 chances created (𝟲𝟲)

• Directly involved in 𝟭𝟰 goals in 𝟭𝟴 games@JackGrealish has been on 🔥 in the Premier League this season! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qHcbaqphJ8 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 30, 2021

Grealish himself jokingly dismissed the United links earlier this year, when he laughed off the rumoured interest in him by reminding supporters that United already have one of the best playmakers in the league, Bruno Fernandes, in their squad.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher recently explained why he doesn’t believe Grealish would be a good fit for the Red Devils.

Read More About: aston villa, jack grealish, Manchester United