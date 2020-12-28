Jack Byrne on the way to Cyprus for reunion with Mick McCarthy

Jack Byrne looks to be heading further afield for his next career move as the midfielder has reportedly travelled to Cyprus to discuss a potential transfer to APOEL FC and a reunion with Mick McCarthy.

Mick McCarthy handed Jack Byrne his senior Republic of Ireland debut last year and remains a great admirer of the 24-year-old’s talents.

And now that Byrne’s Shamrock Rovers contract has expired, McCarthy is eager to pounce and secure a deal for the Dubliner.

“I’ll sit down with my family and know everything that’s on the table, I’ll make a decision that’s best for me, my family, and my football,” Byrne said recently.

RTE Sport reports that Byrne has turned down the opportunity to sign a new deal with Rovers, who recently won the 2020 Airtricity League of Ireland, and the midfielder looks set to reunite with McCarthy in Cyprus.

McCarthy took over at APOEL FC last month and while his new side has registered a couple of impressive wins since his appointment, their most recent game saw them suffer a humiliating 3-0 home defeat against AC Omonia.

APOEL currently find themselves in ninth place in the Cypriot First Division although they do have a number of games in hand and McCarthy hopes that the addition of Byrne to his squad will see them climb the table.

“There’s a massive improvement in him,” McCarthy said after Byrne’s Ireland debut last November. “Not with the ball because that’s not going to improve. It’s the other side of his game.

“We watched the training back yesterday and a couple of things caught my eye.

“He was clearing one at the far post and making a challenge and making sure the player did not get in.

“Then he’s making a tackle further up the pitch which he didn’t do when he came in first of all. Didn’t do it, not at all.

“He’s fabulous on the ball and wants to show you how good he is on it.”

