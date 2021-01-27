“There was nothing I could do!” – Jack Byrne opens up on Mick McCarthy sacking at APOEL FC

Jack Byrne has given his reaction to Mick McCarthy’s sacking at APOEL FC, which took place just two days after Byrne signed for the Cypriot side.

Mick McCarthy played a considerable role in persuading Jack Byrne to move to APOEL FC at the beginning of this month however, on January 6, the veteran manager was relieved of his duties.

Byrne has only featured twice for APOEL since his switch, with the former Shamrock Rovers playmaker focusing on a dedicated fitness regimen.

The 24-year-old admitted that he couldn’t renege on his deal with APOEL after McCarthy’s departure as the contract had already been finalised.

“There was nothing I could do,” he told EJ Menswear’s The Changing Room. “The ink was dry.

“Obviously I love Mick. I’ve huge respect for Mick, he gave me my Ireland debut, he had me in Ireland squads. And as a person I can’t speak highly enough of Mick. He took a chance on bringing me here.

“It is different over here. It’s a different style of football and it’s something I just have to get used to now and just crack on. Because I’m here for two and a half years. I’m enjoying the first month so we’ll see how it goes.”

McCarthy has since been replaced by the club’s former right-back Savvas Poursaitidis in the dugout and Byrne has received assurances from the president that he is wanted at the GSP Stadium.

While the timing was far from ideal, Byrne is making the most of his new surroundings.

“I knew the president here and the board wanted me as well,” Byrne continued.

“Obviously, the new manager is after coming in now but I spoke to the president before I came here. They’re all still here.

“So it’s been good. Just settling in you know, the first couple weeks just settling in to my own fitness programme. Everything’s going well so far, so can’t complain, really enjoying it so far.

“The area is nice, the people have been great.”

Two weeks after being sacked by APOEL, McCarthy was named new manager of Cardiff City and he will be joined by long-time assistant Terry Connor.

#CardiffCity is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mick McCarthy as the Club's First Team Manager for the remainder of the 2020/21 season. ➡️ https://t.co/TBDCFKmG4R#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/Q7DYobG84u — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 22, 2021

McCarthy replaces Neil Harris at the Welsh club, with the Bluebirds hopeful that McCarthy can work his promotion magic in the coming seasons but for now, he will simply be tasked with pulling the team out of the bottom half the table.

Byrne said: “I’m delighted to see Mick get the job now at Cardiff and Terry Connor after going in there. I’m sure they are going to do great, there’s no better man to do well in the Championship.”

