Jack Byrne may be set for an unexpected career switch as the Irish midfielder has been linked with a move to APOEL FC.

New APOEL FC manager Mick McCarthy is interested in bringing Jack Byrne to Cyprus, with the Dubliner currently considering his club future.

Byrne, who helped Shamrock Rovers to the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division title this season, is mulling over a potential switch away from Tallaght Stadium and the man who gave him his Ireland debut, McCarthy, is keeping a keen eye on the situation.

According to the Irish Independent, APOEL remains a potential destination for Byrne after McCarthy made his interest in the 24-year-old known when he took over at Cyprus’ most successful club last month.

Byrne, whose statistics last season are on par with those of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, made his senior Ireland debut for McCarthy against Bulgaria in 2019.

McCarthy has always been a big fan of Byrne’s and the former Ireland boss recently explained why he chose to accept his first club role outside England.

“A message came through to me on Tuesday asking if I’d be interested in the APOEL job and I just text back saying absolutely,” McCarthy told talkSPORT in November.

“From Tuesday I started packing my bags and I was out of the door by 4am to catch a flight at 7am on the Saturday.

“The stadium is where we played with Ireland 18 years ago, the national stadium, so that’s fine.

“The training ground was clinically clean. The place is amazing; a £4million swimming pool, a huge big job, and the dressing room and pitches are great.

“Everything about the place is top class. It’s like walking into a Championship club and I’d imagine some Premier League clubs would be delighted to have this facility.”

