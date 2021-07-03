Heartwarming scenes as Italy players chant for injured teammate Leonardo Spinazzola

The Italian defender is expected to be out of action for some time.

If Italy are to go all the way at Euro 2020, they will have to do so without the help of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola after the defender was stretchered off against Belgium on Friday night.

Spinazzola, who has been one of Italy’s best players at this summer’s tournament, suffered what appeared to be a serious Achilles tendon injury with 10 minutes remaining in the quarter-final.

The Roma full-back is set to be out for several months but he has the full support of his Italian teammates, who chanted for Spinazzola as they celebrated the 2-1 win over Belgium on their way back to their training base.

Italy players chant for injured Leonardo Spinazzola

The players erupted in a chorus of ‘Olé, olé, olé’ with Spinazzola’s nickname added to the song on board their flight out of Munich.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini was unsure of the severity of Spinazzola’s injury in his post-match press conference but he acknowledged that the defender would likely be unavailable for the remainder of the tournament.

“He has been one of the best players of this tournament and he will still be even if he can’t play in the next games,” Mancini said.

“We are very, very sad with what has happened because it seems like quite a serious one.”

Spinazzola has been inundated with messages of support as he begins what is expected to be a lengthy recovery process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonardo Spinazzola (@spina_leo)

The 28-year-old took to social media to express his support for Italy, who will take on Spain in next Tuesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

“We all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible,” Spinazzola wrote on Instagram. “I can only tell you that I will return soon! I am sure!”

