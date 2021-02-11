Irish youngster Ademipo Odubeko reacts to being substituted by David Moyes in FA Cup cameo

Share and Enjoy !

Irish youngster Ademipo Odubeko has vowed to learn from his experience in the FA Cup after being substituted in extra time by David Moyes.

Ademipo Odubeko had only been introduced into West Ham’s clash with Manchester United in the second half of the match but the Irish forward was withdrawn in the final 10 minutes of extra time with the Hammers chasing an equaliser.

Man United needed a Scott McTominay goal in extra time to secure a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals and Odubeko has reacted to his cameo appearance with commendable maturity for an 18-year-old.

Odubeko thanked West Ham manager David Moyes for the lesson he learned at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

“It’s an honour to get minutes for this club but unfortunately the result didn’t go our way,” Odubeko wrote on social media.

“Yesterday’s game has taught me a lot about myself and the levels I need to produce to obtain my dreams and help the team in the future.

"A lesson learnt and experience gained that I can only thank the manager for. Thanks to all the fans for the supportive messages. Time to step it up!"

“A lesson learnt and experience gained that I can only thank the manager for. Thanks to all the fans for the supportive messages. Time to step it up!”

Moyes, who was criticised by some for putting such a young player through the indignity of being substituted as a substitute, explained his decision after the match.

The Hammers boss insisted that he needed the added experience of Manuel Lanzini in the final few minutes and, unfortunately, it was Odubeko who had to make way.

Moyes said: “He played a long time in the game but I had an experienced player in Manuel Lanzini who I was trying to get into the side tonight and as the game went on and with the substitutions, I just did not have the opportunity to do so earlier.

“I am pleased the young player [Odubeko] got some minutes.”

