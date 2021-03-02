Ireland and UK in joint bid to host 2030 Fifa World Cup

Share and Enjoy !

Ireland will be part of a potential joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The Football Association of Ireland has expressed delight about being involved in a prospective bid to host the 2030 World Cup; along with the English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish football associations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed the bid as feasibility work continues ahead of the opening of the bidding process in 2022.

A statement from the FAI reads: “The football associations and government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK government has committed to support a prospective five association bid for the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

“We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before Fifa formally open the process in 2022. Staging a Fifa World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.

“If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to Fifa and the wider global football community.”

2030 will mark 100 years since the very first World Cup, which was won by Uruguay.

Reacting to the news of a joint bid, Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht & Defence Jack Chambers vowed to continue assessing the viability of a bid for the tournament.

He tweeted: “I am delighted that the UK Gov has committed to support a prospective 5 association bid for the 2030 World Cup. My Department will continue feasibility work, together with partners, to assess the viability of a bid.

“We look forward to extensive engagement in the coming months.”

England last hosted a World Cup in 1966, when they went on to win the tournament.

