Aaron Connolly named in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team for Finland clash

Stephen Kenny has made a handful of changes to his Ireland team for this evening’s Uefa Nations league game against Finland.

Looking for the Republic of Ireland’s first goal and win of the current international break, Kenny has brought in Aaron Connolly after the Brighton forward fell victim to some Covid-19 confusion last week.

Coronavirus chaos affected Kenny’s selection for Ireland’s most recent two games but the Irish boss has named a strong line-up in Helsinki.

Darren Randolph keeps his place between the sticks for the Ireland team while the defence is made up of Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, the debuting Dara O’Shea and Enda Stevens.

Brighton’s Jayson Molumby starts in midfield along with Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane, all of whom have proven to be favourites for the new Ireland boss.

@dara_oshea_ makes his senior international debut 👏 A front three of Connolly, Maguire and Horgan as Jayson Molumby keeps his place in the side 👍#COYBIG | #FINIRL

A front three of Daryl Horgan, Sean Maguire and the returning Aaron Connolly spearheads the selection.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy is still struggling with a tight hamstring and was left out of the squad for the trip to Finland while Adam Idah who, like Connolly, was ruled out last week to due Covid-19 concerns, starts on the bench.

Ireland find themselves in third place in their Uefa Nations League group, with just two points from three outings, while Finland are four points ahead of the Boys in Green at the time of writing.

The Republic of Ireland were unable to overturn group leaders Wales when they welcomed Ryan Giggs’ side to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The teams played out a 0-0 draw, with James McClean sent off late on in Dublin and unavailable for selection today.

Giggs criticised the Aviva Stadium pitch over the weekend, suggesting the surface played a role in the result.

