Ex-Ireland striker admits he was wrong about Patrick Bamford

Former Republic of Ireland forward Tony Cascarino has admitted that he was wrong with his assessment of Patrick Bamford.

Patrick Bamford is proving many doubters wrong this season, with his six goals in as many Premier League appearances, and he has justified the enduring faith of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

After scoring a hat-trick against Aston Villa on Friday night, Bamford has boosted his chances of earning a dream England call-up.

While still eligible to declare for Ireland via the grandparent rule, Bamford recently made it clear that representing England would be his preference.

And ex-Ireland striker Tony Cascarino who, in January suggested that Bamford was not going to be good enough for the Premier League, has conceded that he was wrong.

“The manager has made a massive impact,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT. “He’s seen something many people, pundits, fans, people in general think that Bamford wasn’t good enough.

“I saw Patrick when he was about 19 a couple of times, I saw him at Gillingham one day, he got a brace, he always was a finisher. In about 2015 he went about 18 months without a goal, and he went from Crystal Palace to Norwich, to Burnley and hardly played, before he ended up going to Middlesbrough for £6 million.

“He did score a goal in that period from the July to the January after, before he got to Boro, and there were questions marks. There have also been question marks from the managers that have had him, who would played him, then left him out, played him, then left him out.

“That even happened at Leeds when Bielsa first got there, he wasn’t a certain starter. But what we’ve seen is Bamford has improved, and he has got to take a massive amount of credit, for having the drive to become a better player, but it’s definitely come from the manager, too.

“The manger has overachieved with a lot of Leeds players that weren’t deemed good enough, and Bamford is one of that number, about seven or eight players that have come on leaps and bounds.

Patrick Bamford is the 1st player to score a PL hat-trick for Leeds since Mark Viduka in a 6-1 win at Charlton, Apr 2003 His only previous career hat-trick was against Leeds, for Middlesbrough in March 2018

“Watch Patrick last night, he is worthy of being a Premier League player. All three of his goals, he’s got quick feet, he sticks the ball in the corner.

“Fair play to him. I’ve played with a lot of players who aren’t really that good but achieve way more than what they are capable of, and he’s doing that because he’s putting the effort in, he has the desire, and he’s got a manager who is pushing him really hard.

“And last night’s hat-trick was the result. I’m so happy I paid £15 to watch it!”

