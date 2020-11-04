Ian Wright finds error in Roy Keane’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prediction

Ian Wright believes that the majority of the blame for Manchester United’s shortcomings lies with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Responding to comments from Roy Keane over the weekend which suggested Manchester United’s players will ultimately get Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked, Ian Wright believes that the United manager should be held more accountable.

Wright branded United’s performance against Arsenal embarrassing and questioned Solskjaer’s tactics in recent months.

"Ole will lose his job working with these players – that's what is going to happen." 😳 Roy Keane gives a brutally honest assessment of #MUFC's current squad after another defeat at Old Trafford. 🚨 This is a 𝙈𝙐𝙎𝙏 watch! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4pOYe0yUHh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2020

Wright even went so far as to claim that United would be in the Premier League title race if they had Gunners manager Mikel Arteta at the helm instead of Solskjaer.

“Can I just say something, I’m just going to blast it in: If Arteta is managing Man United they are challenging,” Wright said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“Because, for me now I’ve got to the point where, when you look at the inconsistency of Man United with the components they have, the team that they have, what they should be doing.

“We’re talking about Pogba here, World Cup winner, you’ve got Tuanzebe who can’t even get on the pitch after marking arguably two of the most exciting and brilliant players in the world.

“He’s using two holding midfielders when if he’s playing Tuanzebe he doesn’t need that! And you’ve got a manager who, for me, is playing off of vibes, he’s managing off of pure vibes.

“Look at what Arteta has done in his time at Arsenal. We’re seeing coaching change, we’re seeing coaching on the field, we’re seeing impact. Look at Elneny, came out of the blue, found him and said, ‘He can do this for me, he can do that for me’. He’s making the parts work.

“And looking at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who’s got a Man United team with this Telles – I think Telles looks like someone who could do something.

“Harry Maguire is starting to get back to what he can do, we know what Harry Maguire can do, with Tuanzebe next to him and Wan-Bissaka, and the goalkeeper is starting to find his form, they should be doing better than that.

“What they did against Arsenal the other day, for me, for Man United, coming off the back of the two results, was embarrassing. Roy Keane was saying the players will get him the sack. It’s not just the players.”

