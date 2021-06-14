“At Man United he didn’t have that.”

Ian Wright believes Manchester United failed to play to Romelu Lukaku’s strengths during the striker’s time at Old Trafford.

Lukaku’s record in front of goal has never been anything short of impressive and many eyebrows were raised when the Belgian was allowed to leave for Inter Milan in 2019.

Lukaku has continued to score goals for fun for club – winning the Serie A title last season – and country in recent years.

The 28-year-old made himself an early front-runner to finish Euro 2020 as top goalscorer with his brace against Russia in Belgium’s group opener and Wright has explained how United misused Lukaku throughout his two seasons at the club.

“I said when Romelu Lukaku left here, he left here with people almost waving him away like, ‘You’re a joke player, see you later!’ That was the vibe. You look at him now and he’s looking terrifying,” Wright said on Wrighty’s House podcast.

“Me and Roy Keane were having – not an argument – but a discussion about why Lukaku is now the player we’re seeing that he is and why he wasn’t that player at Man United.

“There are different reasons. The fact that he had to play up front 50 per cent of the time on his own, spaces he wanted to occupy [were filled] whether that’s by (Marcus) Rashford or (Anthony) Martial.

“If he drops deep like we saw him do in the game [against Russia], where he got the ball and just freight-trained, he does that.

“At Man United he didn’t have that. He was the furthest forward, back to goal. That is not what Lukaku is about.

“Lukaku is roaming from wing to wing in that area between lines or where they’re pushing forward but have a couple of defenders back and he’s just loitering.

“He’s just loitering to the point when you feel like when you see him there, that’s danger.”

