Ian Wright disappointed with one Man United player in 9-0 win over Southampton

Ian Wright managed to find one player who slightly disappointed him in Manchester United’s record-equalling 9-0 victory over Southampton on Tuesday night.

Excluding the own goal from Jan Bednarek, Man United had seven different scorers against a hapless Saints side but Ian Wright felt disappointed by the fact that Mason Greenwood failed to get on the scoresheet.

Greenwood played all 90 minutes but his only contribution to the scoreline was setting Marcus Rashford up for United’s second goal.

When asked if he was disappointed in Greenwood, Wright told Premier League Productions : “Yes because he’s a forward and he needs to score at the minute.

“I thought he did some good stuff today but even when Daniel James came on, he got himself in a situation when the ball came across when Bruno Fernandes headed it back that he got himself in the middle of the goal.

“I didn’t see Mason Greenwood in the middle of the goal too many times on a day in which there was goals to be had.”

Greenwood has scored just one Premier League goal this season and he would likely have seen the Southampton game as a fantastic opportunity to find the net when goals were flying in all around him on Tuesday.

Arsenal legend Wright has explained how he would have reacted to Greenwood’s predicament against Southampton.

Wright said: “For me, it’s a game that makes me say ‘I want to score a few goals in this game!’

“If you’re a forward and you’re seeing that your team has won 9-0 and you’re not on the scoresheet, that’s not good for you.

“You want to be in there and you want to get in there amongst it and get two or three. You want to get as many as you can.

“When I was playing and if we won 4-0 or 5-0 but I hadn’t scored a couple, I’d be absolutely devastated.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, praised the performance of Greenwood in spite of the fact that he failed to find the net.

