Ian Wright on the Caoimhin Kelleher quality that makes him ‘another one’ for Liverpool

Ian Wright claims Liverpool have “found another one” with the emergence of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Caoimhin Kelleher followed up his first Champions League appearance with a second consecutive clean sheet when he made his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday evening and seemed to solidify his place as Liverpool’s outright No. 2.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp hinted that Kelleher had overtaken Adrian as Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper after his display against Ajax last week as first-choice ‘keeper Alisson Becker completes his recovery.

Another composed performance against Wolves in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory only boosted the hype around the Corkman and Kelleher’s potential was lauded by the Match of the Day panel on Sunday night.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright identified the qualities possessed by Kelleher that likely saw him leapfrog Adrian in the Liverpool goalkeeping pecking order.

“Liverpool and their attitude, with the players missing, the players that have come in, like Williams, Matip and Kelleher,” Wright told MOTD2.

“He looks very confident (Kelleher). The decisions he’s making and the saves he’s making.

“That was some really good play from Podence, who tried to chip him – that’s a super save.

“I know Adrian came in and did a decent job, but there’s a confidence about this guy.

“I’m hearing that he played outfield, he’s got great hands too. Coming and taking crosses gives your defenders untold confidence. They’ve found another one.”

Kelleher’s surname might have been misspelled on the back of his jersey for his Premier League debut but he is quickly making a name for himself at Anfield.

The 22-year-old has not yet made a senior appearance for the Republic of Ireland but if he carries on like this, it’s only a matter of time before he starts challenging Darren Randolph for the No. 1 shirt for the boys in green.

